Luggage x-ray machine repaired, operation back to normal

MIRI: The luggage x-ray machine at the departure hall of Miri Airport has been repaired, and operation is back to normal.

Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin praised Malaysia Airport Berhad (MAB) for their quick action in resolving the problem.

One of two luggage x-ray machines was down since Monday causing long queues at the departure hall.

Lee was one of the passengers on Thursday who had to endure the long queue, caused by the faulty machine.

“I was informed by the airport manager that the repair was done last night (Thursday) and I wish to commend them for their fast action in resolving the matter,” he said.