Positive on Sunway’s land win in China

KUCHING: Sunway Bhd’s (Sunway) latest land tender win in Tianjin, China has been viewed positively by analysts as it is expected to contribute positively to the group’s earnings in the medium term.

In a filing on Bursa Malaysia, Sunway announced that its 60-per cent owned joint venture company, Tianjin Eco-City Sunway Property (Tianjin Eco-City) won a tender to acquire from Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City Investment and Development Co Ltd, a plot of land known as Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City Plot 30c located in Tianjin, China.

The land is approximately 27,712.5 square metres and priced at 438 million renminbi (approximately RM257.78 million).

Tianjin Eco-City is expected to undertake a residential development known as Sunway Garden Phase 3 which consists of seven blocks of condominiums on the land. The proposed development is expected to commence in May 2020 and expected to be completed by May 2023.

“We are positive with Sunway’s continuous effort in replenishing its land bank overseas albeit only holding an effective stake of 60 per cent, due to the sluggishness in the local development scene.

“The replenishment will boost its total GDV from RM56.8 billion to c.RM57.6 billion, and we believe that they are able to maintain their net gearing at healthy levels of below 0.5-folds, as the acquisition would only inch up its net gearing from 0.36-folds (as of 2Q19) to 0.39-folds,” said the research team at Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research).

AmInvestment Bank Bhd’s research team (AmInvestment) commented: “We are positive on the latest development as it will help sustain Sunway’s property earnings over the medium term.”

However, it said it made no changes to its FY19 to FY 21 earnings forecasts as the project is still in the planning stage.

Meanwhile, Kenanga Research said Sunway’s current unbilled sales stand at RM2.7 billion providing them at least two-year visibility.

“That said, management is looking to launch RM2 billion worth of projects of which 50 per cent are in Singapore. We believe our FY19E sales target of RM1.3 billion is achievable.

“We also do not rule out further land banking activities for the year. As for its construction division, it has an outstanding order-book of RM5.8 billion, which is sufficient for three-year’s visibility,” it added.

All in, Kenanga Research maintained its ‘market perform’ rating on the stock while AmInvestment maintained its ‘buy’ call on the stock.