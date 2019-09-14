SCCS, UiTM to hold Gold Ribbon Sculpture Gallery Sept 20-Oct 6

KUCHING: One child in Sarawak is diagnosed with cancer every five days, according to Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS).

To increase awareness of childhood cancer, SCCS will be hosting ‘Gold Ribbon Sculpture Gallery’ at tHe Spring Shopping Mall here from Sept 20 to Oct 6.

The event in collaboration with students from the Faculty of Arts and Design, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) will be held in conjunction with childhood cancer awareness month of September.

According to a media statement, the gallery will showcase eight gold ribbon sculptures to raise awareness of childhood cancer as well as support budding artists.

“Each sculpture has been mindfully designed with an inspiration and theme based on the artists’ take on childhood cancer.

“In addition, visitors can learn more about the society and childhood cancer by scanning QR code attached to each sculpture, leading to the stories of survivors, parents and volunteers,” said the statement.

SCCS will be hosting awareness booth during the weekends of the gallery, where the public can learn more about the common types of childhood cancers, signs and symptoms as well as how the society supports childhood cancer patients and their families in Sarawak.

Apart from fun side activities, learn how you can help and support SCCS by volunteering, through merchandise sales as well as collaboration to raise childhood cancer awareness.

The community can also sign up for its Monthly Donation Programme known as ‘SCCS Heart of Gold’ for the public to donate monthly to SCCS through auto debit for a minimum of RM30 (RM1 per day). Regular gifts not only help fund vital work the society provides but also help SCCS plan future care with more confidence.

“A small monthly gift can make a big difference as the donors are making ongoing benefits to the patients and families under the care of the society,” added the statement.

To find out more about this event or how to help, visit SCCS website at sccs.org.my, its Facebook page at facebook.com/sccsmy or contact Genevieve at 016-5898062.