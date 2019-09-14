Unimas’ Academic Staff Association to hold two forums Sept 18, 19

KUCHING: Academic Staff Association of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak will hold two forums on Sept 18 and 19.

The first forum ‘Electoral Reform: How Far Are We?’ will be held at Harbour View Hotel here on Sept 18, starting 7.30pm.

It will feature Dr Azmi Sharom, deputy chairperson of the Election Commission of Malaysia, and Dr Mohd Faisal Syam Hazis, an Election Commissioner. It is open to members of the public.

According to a statement, the discussion of the forum will revolve around the changes that have taken place since the new team of Election Commissioners were appointed last year.

“This forum is a good platform to get more information on our electoral systems and the electoral reform,” the statement said.

To address the topic of academic freedom, the association will also hold a forum ‘From Academia to Putrajaya’ at the Unimas campus on Sept 19.

This forum features three former academics and public intellectuals who now serve in key positions at various agencies in Putrajaya. All three speakers will share their experiences as academics and public intellectuals in their professional capacity.

The forum will be held at Dewan Syarahan, Pusat Islam Tun Abang Salahuddin, Unimas from 10am.