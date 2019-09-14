Workshop guides teachers on Digital Makerspace

KUCHING: Fifteen teachers from Woodlands International School took part in the ‘Digital Makerspace’, held by the Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology (FCSIT) of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) recently.

The session was conducted at Woodlands International School in Sibu as part of the school’s initiative to establish a Digital Makerspace Centre via collaboration with Unimas.

Facilitated by FCSIT deputy dean of commercialisation, industry and community collaboration Dr Sze San Nah, the workshop was aimed at training teachers in managing digital devices and also providing them with ideas on learning activities in Digital Makerspace.

“A makerspace is an informal learning space with the objective of nurturing creativity, problem-solving skills, and technology in children, while working on projects.

“This is part of the school’s initiatives to provide its students with 21st century skills, which are essential in the age of the Internet, and in line with the Sarawak’s Digital Economy initiative,” said Woodlands International School in a statement.

The Unimas team assisted the school by designing a co-working space and providing technologies that could nurture students into becoming digital-makers.

Four other lecturers from the faculty – Dr Sarah Samson Juan, Dr Suriati Khartini Jali, Dr Lau Sei Ping and Lee Jun Choi – also helped conduct the workshop.

The participants were also introduced to Internet of Things (IoT) devices such as Arduino and Raspberry Pi, and built their own games using Nintendo Labo kits.

They also learned to make 3D objects using 3D scanner, pen and printer, as well as ways to operate and capture videos using drones.