1,047 detained since 2013 in connection with fake MyKad syndicates

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,047 civilians were arrested and charged under the National Registration Regulations 1990 from 2013 until Sept 30 this year, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman.

He said during the period, 2,100 enforcement operations were conducted against syndicates selling or in possession of fake identity cards or other personal identification documents.

“The selling and issuing of these fake personal documents were carried out by irresponsible people out to make easy profits.

“As a result, full authority was given to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to investigate and charge them for committing the offence,” he said during question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

He said this in reply to a question from Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi (PAS-Tumpat) who inquired about statistics on fake MyKad syndicates since 2013.

He also told the House since May 23 this year, a total of 252 PDRM officers and staff were arrested after they were tested positive for drugs.

He said the PDRM viewed this matter seriously.

According to him, officers or staff found to be involved in drug abuse were subject to penalties such as a warning, demotion and dismissal. Mohd Azis said this during oral question-and-answer session, in response to a question from Lim Lip Eng (PH-Kepong) who wanted to know the number of police personnel detained for drug abuse since Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador’s was appointed Inspector-General of Police in May.

He said police officers and staff involved would have their blood or urine samples taken for a second round of test, if the pathology report was negative.

“PDRM’s Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) is implementing a MyPS Indah rehabilitation programme organised by the Religious and Counseling Division specifically for those involved in drug abuse but were not charged in court after their urine test came back negative,” added Mohd Azis. — Bernama