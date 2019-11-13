28 international events among Labuan’s year-round lineup

LABUAN: Labuan is set to host 128 sports and cultural events next year to showcase its rich nature and cultural diversity, history, food and unique adventure attractions.

Labuan Corporation chief executive officer Dr Fary Akmal Osman said the Labuan Event 2020, which includes 28 international events, is expected to attract some two million people from across Malaysia and 30 other countries.

The events will be organised with the help of partners, other government agencies and sports-related non-governmental organisations, she told a press conference here yesterday.

“It is the first in Labuan’s history of having a high number of events throughout the year, to cheer up the island for being Malaysia’s international financial centre.

“If we want to give a boost to our events that contribute to the local economy, we must ensure at least 80 per cent of the crowd are people from outside of Labuan,” she said.

Among the major events lined up are the International Chess, Labuan Endurance Challenge, Borneo Amateur Challenge 9, Borneo Youth Congress, Labuan International Kite Festival, Labuan Duathlon Challenge and 75th Anzac Day Commemoration.

Other international events include Labuan International Deep Sea Challenge, Labuan International Sea Challenge, LISC Run, Labuan Cross Channel Swimming Challenge, 2nd Malaysia Open Water Swimming Championship, Borneo Paintball Tournament R500SLE and Labuan Round Island Kayak Challenge.

Labuan will also stage the ITF Wheelchair Tennis Tournament, International Golf Borneo Trophy 2020, Borneo Arts Festival, 20th Edition of Labuan Rugby Carnival, Labuan Bird Park Eco Ultra Marathon, Labuan International Bike Week, 5th Labuan International Swimming Championship and Borneo Martial Arts Expo Asia Championship.

Fary said at least one event every week throughout the year would be organised under the cost-sharing concept.

“We expect the year 2020, which is also in line with the Visit Malaysia 2020, will be the most gruelling year, with extremely tiring events throughout the year… but we must do it or we will be left behind,” she said. — Bernama