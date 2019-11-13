43 investment projects worth RM17.85 billion approved by committee

THE State Industrial Coordination Committee (ICC) has so far approved 43 investment projects totalling RM17.85 bilion, and the creation of about 10,000 employment opportunities.

Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said of the number, 11 projects comprised Industrial Coordination Act 1975 (ICA) totalling RM17.69 billion, and 32 ICC projects totalling RM156.9 million.

Awang Tengah said this in his ministerial winding-up speech yesterday.

He said the 11 ICA projects were mainly in basic metal products, chemical products, wood-based, petroleum-related products, non-metallic and food manufacturing with the creation of 9,000 employment opportunities.

He added the investments included the RM17 billion steel project, of which, its Detailed Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report had been approved by Department of Environment, and pending Manufacturing Licence approval by the National Committee for Investment at the federal level.

He said another six ICA projects worth RM693. 8 million were still under consideration.

Awang Tengah also told the House that the 32 ICC approved projects were expected to create 1,000 employment opportunities, adding that 13 of the ICC projects worth RM33 million were still under consideration.

“Despite the global economic uncertainties, Sarawak continues to be an attractive investment destination in Malaysia as we are still receiving investment,” he said.

There are investment interests in sectors such as oil and gas downstream activities, float glass, solar, electronics, basic metals and chemical, he added.

Awang Tengah said eight multinational corporations were currently operating in Samalaju Industrial Park, creating 6,600 employment opportunities, of which, 58.43 per cent are locals.

In Samajaya High Tech Park, 11 multinational companies are operating with 12,600 workforce, of which, 98.78 per cent are locals, he said, adding that the combined spin-offs of Samalaju and Sama Jaya parks was valued at RM7 billion per year.