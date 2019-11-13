64 child abuse cases probed between 2017 and Sept this year

THE Royal Malaysia Police has opened 64 investigation papers from 2017 to September 2019 this year on cases involving child abuse.

Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said of the 64 cases, 18 were classified as ‘no further action’ due to no criminal element involved, inconsistent injuries, reports being retracted by victims, victims who denied being abused, and suspects who are those with disabilities.

“For domestic violence, a total 413 cases have been reported as of September 2019 this year, compared to 486 cases in 2018 and 535 cases in 2017.

“Of the 413 cases reported this year, 45 per cent or 184 cases were due to drugs and substance abuse,” she said in her ministerial winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly yesterday.

She also told the august House that five temporary shelters had been set up for victims of domestic violence, namely Rumah Seri Kenangan in Kuching, Pusat Pemulihan Samarahan, Rumah Kanak-kanak Datuk Ajibah Abol in Sri Aman, Rumah Seri Kenangan in Sibu (under construction) and Sekolah Tunas Bakti Perempuan in Miri.

On welfare, Fatimah said 56,693 people in the state received RM150.3 million in aid as of September this year.

She said in a bid to reduce dependency on welfare aid, her ministry via the state Welfare Department is empowering recipients who are still productive through the Welfare Micro Entrepreneurs Development Programme as well as the Career and Skills Training Programme.

“About 394 people from the Welfare Micro Entrepreneurs Development Programme have managed to increase their income to more than RM1,000 (per month) and are no longer on the list to receive welfare aid from the Welfare Department.”

For the Career and Skills Training programme, she informed that 28 students had secured a career in the oil and gas industry in Bintulu, Melaka and Johor, with salary starting at RM1,800 a month.

Meanwhile, Fatimah said as part of efforts to address an ageing society, the state will be launching the ‘Kenyalang Gold Card’ in January next year to improve the welfare of its senior citizens, through the provision of amenities and benefits in terms of discounts and rebates from various organisations and commercial sector.