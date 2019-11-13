Don’t be too strict on wildlife sellers — Masing

KAPIT: Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing has called on enforcement personnel not to be too strict with sellers of wildlife here.

When approached by reporters on totally prohibiting the sale of wildlife meat here, he pointed out many of the sellers depended on this for a living.

“The enforcement should not be too restrictive on all wildlife because for many of them (sellers), it is their livelihood. The enforcement should be selective to ensure they’re not selling totally protected species and not wild animals like frogs or wild boar,” said Masing when visiting the site of the proposed Kapit Bus Terminal.

Under Section 33 of the Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998, no person is allowed to sell or offer for sale any wild mammal, bird, reptile, or amphibian, and the penalty is a fine of RM5,000.

Under Section 34 of the same Ordinance, any person who buys any wild animal is guilty of an offence and the penalty is a fine of RM2,000.

At the site, Land and Survey Department Kapit superintendent Sagu Unting showed Masing plans for the new building.

“By next year 2020, Jalan Kapit-Song-Kanowit will be completed. By then there will be bus services between Kapit and Sibu. We propose they stop at the bus terminal here and pick up passengers.

“We would not allow the buses to enter Kapit town because the roads are narrow and short. We want to convert Kapit town into a pedestrian-friendly town. From here, passenger vans will pick up the passengers coming into Kapit or leaving Kapit by bus,” Masing explained.

He added that the town already experiences traffic congestion.

“We will help the passenger vans because that is their livelihood to earn some income by picking up passengers here at the bus terminal.

“We are planning to make Kapit a pedestrian-friendly town. We will plan for more walkways and shelters for the comfort of all walking around,” he said.

Among those present were Kapit member of parliament Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat, and Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang.