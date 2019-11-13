DUN rejects emergency motion on Sabah, Sarawak High Court Registrar’s move to Kota Kinabalu

KUCHING: An emergency motion seeking for the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) to reiterate and reaffirm its protest against the decision to relocate the office of the Registrar of High Court in Sabah and Sarawak from Kuching to Kota Kinabalu, Sabah effective this Friday was rejected in the august House today.

DUN Speaker Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar disallowed the motion moved by Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How under the grounds that the motion should have been sent at least 24 hours before the commencement of DUN Sitting at 9am today.

“Under Standing Order 15(2), a member who wishes to seek leave to move the adjournment of the Dewan shall at least 24 hours before the commencement of the Sitting hand to the Speaker a written notification to be approved by the Speaker of the matter which he wishes to discuss,” he said, noting that he had only received the notification yesterday evening which was less than 24 hours before the start of this morning’s Sitting.

Though he acknowledged that the motion was a “very good” one which touches the interest of Sarawak, he regrettably had to disallow the motion in view of the time constraint.

See, when moving the motion, said the Chief Registrar of Federal Court of Malaysia together with senior members of the judiciary have met with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg yesterday to obtain his consent on the impending relocation of the registrar office effective November 15.

“Whereas the Dewan has unanimously passed the motion on April 30 2019, that the decision to relocate the office from Kuching to Kota Kinabalu was made in contradiction with Article 121(4) of the Federal Constitution to put on record our strong displeasure and protest against the decision of the relocation and call upon the state government to stand firm against the relocation.

“It’s moved that this House here thereby resolves that this honourable legislative assembly reiterates and reaffirms this decision against the relocation of the office from Kuching to Kota Kinabalu for the reason enumerated in the motion passed in the august House on April 30 to protect the sanctity of the Federal Constitution and to safeguard in variable constitutional rights of Sarawak,” he said.

When Asfia rejected the motion, this had led Kota Sentosa assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen to urge to suspend the requirement of 24 hours in view that the meeting between the Chief Registrar of Federal Court of Malaysia and Chief Minister was held the day before.

“No doubt the motion was handed short of the time provided under the Standing Order but you do have the power to suspend certain provision of the Standing Order in order to facilitate the deliberation of more important matters.

“Due to its importance and also the fact that this is a follow-up on a motion that has been passed in this House, I urged the Speaker to suspend the requirement of 24 hours as provided under Standing Order 15 and have the motion in this House be debated to reaffirm and reiterate our stand to maintain the Registry of High Court of Sabah and Sarawak in Kuching.”

See also argued that it is the power of the DUN Speaker to waive the requirement of a 24-hour notice to table the motion and that the discretion should be exercised in this case considering the urgency and importance of the matter.

However, Asfia said that his ruling to reject the debate of the motion was also made in view of the passing of the Motion made on April 30 this year, that under the Standing Order, a motion on the same subject matter cannot be moved and be debated in the House twice unless the latter is a motion of rescission.

The State Assembly, on April 30, unanimously called upon the state government to stand firm against any move to relocate the principal registry of the High Court in Sabah and Sarawak from Kuching to Kota Kinabalu and also to undertake all necessary engagement and actions to protect the sanctity of the Federal Constitution and to safeguard the inviolable constitutional rights of Sarawak.

On April 19, a circular signed by the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court had stated that the registry would be relocated to Kota Kinabalu on May 1.

The relocation did not occur following strong objection from the Chief Minister’s office as well as the state’s legal fraternity.

The Federal Court Chief Registrar had issued a circular on April 23 to announce that the planned relocation would not be implemented.