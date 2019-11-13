FAA downgrade may affect Malaysia Airlines’ codeshare deals

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian carriers, including Malaysia Airlines, will have their operations and codeshares to and from the United States (US) limited to the existing levels following the US Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) downgrade of the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia’s (CAAM) rating from Category 1 to Category 2.

In a statement yesterday, Malaysia Airlines said this may affect its existing codeshares to or from the US with several partner airlines, subject to the respective airline’s own assessment or consideration.

The state-owned carrier’s passengers currently fly to the US through its oneworld partners.

Malaysia Airlines noted that it maintains the highest safety standards as certified by International Air Transportation Association’s (IATA) Operational Safety Audit, which has been continuously and successfully re-certified since 2005.

The airline also holds the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and FAA maintenance organisation approvals.

“Malaysia Airlines and the rest of its sister companies under the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) consistently subject themselves to various audits to ensure they are at par with international best practices in all aspects of safety management,” it said.

Its ground handling arm, AeroDarat Services, recently obtained IATA’s Safety Audit for Ground Operations certification which assesses the management and oversight systems of a company as well as the implementation of ground operations processes and procedures.

“MAG will give its full support to CAAM to regain its rating to Category 1,” Malaysia Airlines said.

CAAM announced late yesterday that the FAA has listed it as a Category 2 aviation regulator as of Monday.

This followed an FAA review of CAAM that was carried out in April 2019.

CAAM also explained that the categorisation only covers its role as a regulator and is not an assessment of airlines, airports or air traffic services that fall under its purview. — Bernama