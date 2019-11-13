Malaysia’s air safety downgrade will not affect tourist arrivals — Amiruddin

JAKARTA: The downgrade of Malaysia’s air safety rating will not affect foreign tourist arrivals in the country, said Finance Deputy Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah.

He also confident that Malaysia would be able to reach its target of 30 million tourist arrivals in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2020 via various attractive packages that were being offered to bring in visitors.

“I don’t see why foreign tourist would stop coming to Malaysia as they can fly in using other international airlines as well, not just airlines in Malaysia,” he told reporters after attending the 5th International Islamic Monetary Economics and Finance Conference here yesterday.

It was reported Monday that the United States’ Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has downgraded Malaysia’s air safety rating to Tier 2 from Tier 1.

The consequence of the downgrade is that airlines licensed by Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) – including Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia, AirAsiaX and Malindo – are restricted from adding new routes to and from the United States.

Meanwhile, Amiruddin said the government was banking on the tourism sector among others, to generate the country’s revenue.

“One of the sectors that is expected to generate huge returns on a small investment next year, which coincides with the Visit Malaysia Year 2020, is the tourism sector.

“It only takes a small investment from us, particularly for promotional purposes, but the sector will help spur our economy growth, because when they (foreign tourists) come, they will spend on accommodations, foods and drinks, and souvenirs, among others,” he added. — Bernama