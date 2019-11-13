March earth-breaking for Orang Ulu Cultural Centre

MIRI: The earth-breaking ceremony for the new Orang Ulu Cultural Centre building at Jalan Lopeng here will be held in March next year, says Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

According to him, the facility would be similar to that of the Bidayuh community in Kuching, but “it would be more beautiful”.

The project is under the Federation of Orang Ulu Associations of Sarawak, Malaysia (Forum).

“I have seen the design. The architecture is also that of the Orang Ulu. The planned earth-breaking ceremony will involve key representatives of the nine Orang Ulu associations under Forum,” he said during a pre-Christmas gathering hosted by the Orang Ulu Women Group at Dynasty Hotel here recently.

On the amenities to be available at the proposed Orang Ulu Cultural Centre, Dennis said they would include a ballroom, as well as a large hall that could accommodate up to 100 tables.

“We expect the centre to be ready in 18 months after the (earth-breaking ceremony in) March next year,” he said.

Apart from the cultural centre, Dennis said the Orang Ulu could also expect “a few other things coming their way”, including the community’s turn to host the annual state-level Gawai Dayak celebration next year.

“Usually the celebration would take place in Kuching, but me and (Mulu assemblyman) Dato Gerawat Gala had discussed – looking at the many Orang Ulu in Miri, we proposed for the state-level Gawai Dayak celebration next year to be held in Miri.

“This is a big event and I hope that the Orang Ulu community would play their best roles next year.”

On the application to register the Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OUCCI), Dennis said this had been approved by the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

“We have appealed to the state government to give us the opportunity to form our own chamber of commerce, similar to the Sarawak Chamber of Bumiputera Entrepreneurs (DUBS) and Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI).

“With the approval from the RoS, we now have our own legitimate chamber of commerce, which will be based in Miri,” said the assemblyman.

Dennis encouraged the Orang Ulus involved in business to register as members of OUCCI.

“This is how we want to help the Orang Ulu community. We hope it would become a platform for us to develop our community and economy – matters that should be taken seriously.”

On the dinner, Dennis commended the Orang Ulu Women Group led by event organising chairperson Kijan Toynbee for their effort in putting the event together.

“You all have been doing things on a ‘loose’ coalition or committee. I would like to suggest that you all think about registering your group, as Orang Ulu Women Association, for example.

“There is a need for us to bring together Orang Ulu women under one association, which will also work with Forum.

“So, you can consider forming an association for Orang Ulu women in Miri, where the elected people’s representatives could channel allocations for you all to organise and run future events. If you don’t have a properly registered body, it would be a bit difficult,” said Dennis.

