Nearly 349,000 names of dead voters removed from electoral rolls since 2017

KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission (EC) has removed 348,098 names of dead voters from the electoral rolls from 2017 until Aug 31, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mohamed Hanipa Maidin said the number included 91,154 names of the deceased being removed from Jan to Aug 31 this year.

“In 2017, 139,118 names of dead voters were deleted from the rolls, while in 2018, 117,826 names were removed,” he said when replying to a question from Khoo Poay Tiong (DAP-Kota Melaka).

Mohamed Hanipa said the EC had also removed the names of those who had lost their citizenship status from the electoral rolls.

In 2017, 11,799 names of voters were removed; 3,496 names in 2018 and 3,940 names from Jan to Aug 31, he said.

Mohamed Hanipa said the updated data was obtained from the National Registration Department (JPN).

Meanwhile, replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Noraini Ahmad (BN-Parit Sulong) on the automatic registration system, Mohamed Hanipa said the EC would try to implement the system before the 15th General Election. – Bernama