No compromise on road safety issue, Dewan Rakyat told

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will not compromise on aspects of road safety involving heavy vehicles including issues related to the vehicles and the drivers, the Dewan Rakyat was told yesterday Transport Minister Anthony Loke said despite the fact that many of the lorry and bus drivers were urging the ministry to relax the law on commercial transportation services, the ministry was unable to do so because it involved the safety of other road users.

“We understand the welfare of these heavy vehicle drivers, but they also need to understand the safety of the public, so the ministry cannot compromise on this.

“If (the driver) has a bad background, action has to be taken.

So we hope that no one will politicise this issue as it is not for the interests of one party, but the interests of all,” he said when replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (BN-Baling).

Loke said the ministry had never introduced a new condition or policy for lorry drivers to renew their driving licences. — Bernama