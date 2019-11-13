Nov 28 hearing for 1MDB-linked forfeiture suit against PBRS

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here yesterday fixed Nov 28 for hearing the prosecution’s application to forfeit RM1 million of Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) money which is allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh decided on this following an application by deputy public prosecutor Nik Haslinie Hashim for a new hearing date.

“This is because the deputy public prosecutor handling this case is involved in a transfer order,” Nik Haslinie said at the case mention, which was also attended by lawyer K Lavinia, who was representing PBRS as the respondent in the forfeiture suit.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya had told a press conference earlier that it had filed forfeiture suits under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act against 41 respondents to recover about RM270 million believed linked to 1MDB.

Latheefa said MACC believed the money was illegally transferred from an account of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak. — Bernama