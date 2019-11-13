Sarawak reps unite against decision to relocate Sabah, Sarawak High Court Registrar to Kota Kinabalu

KUCHING: The rejection of the emergency motion to reiterate and protest against the decision to relocate the office of the Registrar of High Court in Sabah and Sarawak from Kuching to Kota Kinabalu is “unfortunate”, said Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department Abdullah Saidol.

He added that though it was rejected, State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar admitted that it was a good motion and the subject matter of the motion was good.

The emergency motion, which was submitted by Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How at the august House this morning, was rejected due to technical reasons. The relocation is effective this Friday, Nov 15.

“On behalf of GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) we share the same concern similar to what has been tabled by See in his motion and we equally support and concur with his concern. We appear today in solidarity on behalf of the legal fraternity that we are concerned about the relocation of the Registrar to Sabah. We want to show our support for his motion even though it was rejected in the chamber,” he told a joint press conference today.

The press conference was held with See and Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relation and Project Monitoring Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

He added that See’s motion was agreed upon by 30 members of the august House, while four others disagreed with it.

“We have to record our objection to it,” he reiterated.

See, on the other hand, was happy at the show of solidarity.

“It shows that when it comes to the rights in Sarawak, everyone will come together, regardless if its opposition or state government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hasidah said under the Malaysia Constitution Article 121(4), if there is a removal of the Registrar of High Court from Sarawak to Sabah, a consultation must be made with the state government.

She added that the state government has voiced its opinion to the federal government disagreeing to the move. However, the decision lies with the Agong, on the advice of the Prime Minister (PM).

“Actually we have expressed our view on this, that we are not agreeable to the move but then again the decision is from the Agong based on the advice of PM. So we respect that decision. The decision has been made actually.”

“We just want to say, for us and the state, we have also gotten feedback and also engaged with the advocate association on the concern of the removal of the registry from Kuching to Kota Kinabalu. So all these concerns and feedbacks, we have conveyed to the federal (government) side,” she said.