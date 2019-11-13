Sarawak’s economic growth to rise to 6 per cent in 2020, says Uggah

KUCHING: Sarawak’s economy is projected to grow at 5.5 to 6 per cent next year from 4.5 to 5 per cent this year with the continued implementation of major projects, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the major projects were the coastal road network, second trunk road, Sarawak water supply grid programme for stressed areas, rural electrification scheme and other rural transformation initiatives.

Uggah, who is Second Finance Minister, said the projects would act as stimulus to cushion the impact of the global economic slowdown.

“As for the state’s economy, it is expected to grow at 4.5 to 5 per cent this year underpinned by the stronger growth in the services and manufacturing sectors as well as substantial spending on infrastructure.

“And for 2020, it is projected to grow at 5.5 to 6 per cent with the continued implementation of major projects to act as stimulus to cushion the impact of global economic slowdown,” Uggah told the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting in his winding up speech.

Uggah added that the global economy continues to face economic and geo-political turbulence and uncertainties, which required the need for the state to maintain its resilience by balancing short-term counter cyclical policies with prudent fiscal management and focus on strengthening medium term growth.

He pointed out that such steps were more critical as the state economy were commodity and resource based, where fluctuations in commodity prices would have a significant impact on the revenue and economic growth.

Uggah added that the state would vigorously intensify the implementation of high impact and people-centric projects in line with the development agenda.

“More areas will be opened up for productive economic activities that will provide greater job and business opportunities which will eventually uplift and enhance the well-being of the people,” said Uggah, who is also Minister of Modern Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development.