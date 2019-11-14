Couple die, sons survive after four-wheel-drive plunges into ravine in Kapit

SIBU: A couple died, while their two sons survived when a four-wheel drive that they were on plunged into a ravine at KM 1, Jalan Jiwa Murni, Nanga Mujong in Kapit at 4pm on Tuesday.

Kapit district police chief, DSP Freddy Bian who confirmed the accident, said a preliminary investigation found the family were believed to be on their way home to Rumah Badin Mujong from Kapit, when the mishap happened.

“The two victims who died were husband and wife, identified as Guntur Dampa, 43, and wife Lucy Bekeh, 38, while their two sons aged 16 and eight survived when the four-wheel which they were on was thrown into a ravine at the site of the incident,” he said in a statement last night.

“The accident was believed to have occurred when the four-wheel drive lost control and skidded to the right side of the road and fell into a ravine,” he added.

The couple, who were seated in front, were thrown out of the car and confirmed dead by medical personnel from Kapit Hospital at the scene, he said.

Freddy said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of Road Transport Act 1987.