Don’t vote based on emotions, says Tun M

PONTIAN: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has advised the people in Tanjung Piai not to be swayed by emotions when they vote on Saturday to pick their Member of Parliament.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said voters should think about what is good for the country, especially development in their parliamentary constituency.

“If we vote a person who cannot serve, we (Tanjung Piai voters) are the ones who lose. We vote him, he will be getting money (allowance). What do we get?

“Do not make the mistake of picking someone who cannot serve us,” he said at a Ceramah Perdana at Tapak Pasar Malam Kukup Laut, about 35 minutes from Pontian town, last night.

Also present were his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

Dr Mahathir said PH candidate Karmaine Sardini would be an effective representative if elected because he could help ensure continuity in administration at both the state and federal levels.

“This is the ruling party now. Some say PH would not last long, but in these one and a half years we do not have problems in the cabinet to discharge our duty as the government,” he said.

In his 40-minute speech before thousands of people, Dr Mahathir stressed that most of the current problems were inherited from the previous government.

He said it was not easy to repair the damage left behind by the previous government, problems he considered as a disease.

“It is not easy to nurse the ‘pain’ felt by the country now. Just like a serious disease. Not easy to be treated, the same for a country.”

“Many types of sickness were left behind and this (PH) government has to rectify, correct and cure but the disease will take time to be treated,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said if PH was given enough time like five years to administer the country, more of these problems could be solved.

He added that the peace and tranquility enjoyed in the country is a success which is difficult to be found elsewhere.

The Tanjung Piai by-election is a six-cornered contest involving Karmaine, Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng, Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam, Berjasa’s Datuk Dr Badrulhisham Abdul Aziz, and two independent candidates, Dr Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar. – Bernama