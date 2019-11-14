Elderly man found dead in bathroom of rented house in Sarikei

SARIKEI: An elderly man was found dead in a bathroom of a rented house at Jalan Hua Tai here this morning.

Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Mahmudin Narudin said that other occupants of the house contacted them at around 7am after they suspected something amiss after discovering that the bathroom door was locked from inside for quite some time.

Mahmudin said his men who arrived at the house, which is located about half a kilometre away, was informed by other tenants that someone was in the bathroom.

As their numerous calls went unanswered, Mahmudin said his men decided to prise open the bathroom door with tools only to find an elderly man lying unconscious inside.

He said his men applied cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the victim until the arrival of paramedics who then pronounced him dead.

The firefighters then left the scene after handing over the case to the police for further action.

Meanwhile district Police Chief, Supt. Awang Arfian Awang Bujang when contacted for further information on the case, said that based on initial investigation, they believed the 62-year old man surnamed Wong had succumbed to a heart attack.

Hence, he said police have classified the case under sudden death report (SDR).

However, the victim’s body had been sent to Sarikei Hospital mortuary where a postmortem would be carried out, he added.