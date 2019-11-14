‘Govt to study 7-day paternity leave request’

KUALA LUMPUR: The cabinet may discuss by year-end calls for the implementation of seven-day paternity leave for the private sector, says Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran.

He said this is a baby step for changes in the future as paternity leave had not been a concern in the private sector since the country achieved independence 62 years ago.

“More than three days, this is a consideration. I will be putting forward to the cabinet for the necessary action.

“We are very firm that this is in the right direction; it should be moved and get approved as soon as possible,” he said.

He told the media this when met outside the Parliament building after the Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) had handed over a petition on paternity leave in the private sector yesterday.

At the moment, the private sector does not give any paternity leave.

He said the ministry had discussed the paternity leave proposal with stakeholders in the private sector.

“The discussion is just over with stakeholders. We hope maybe by this December we can take the proposal to the cabinet,” he said.

When asked if the private sector had to obey the seven-day paternity leave if it is implemented, he said, “Yes, compulsory, not an option for them (private sector).”

Also present to express their support during the WAO petition handover were Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Hannah Yeoh, Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil and Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin.

The WAO petition, begun in June 2019 to call for at least seven days of paternity leave in the private sector, has garnered 39,340 signatures.

The government is already in the midst of considering a proposal for three-day paternity leave. — Bernama