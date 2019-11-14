GPS doesn’t believe in ‘Enti Enda Bula Enda Menang’ maxim — Masing

GABUNGAN Parti Sarawak (GPS) strongly opposes the principle of ‘Enti Enda Bula Enda Menang’, according to Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

Masing, who is also Infrastructure and Ports Development Minister, said GPS strongly condemned the tagline, which translates to ‘If you don’t lie, you cannot win’.

“May I share with this august House a quote by J.D Rockefeller (a US business magnate). I quote, ‘I believe in the sacredness of a promise, that a man’s word should be as good as his bond; that character – not wealth nor power nor position – is of supreme worth’. Echoing this quote, we in the Sarawak GPS government strongly condemn the tagline ‘Enti Enda Bula Enda Menang’. In GPS, we don’t use the end to justify the means,” Masing stressed.

On a separate matter, Masing alleged that Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian, who is also Works Minister, had given two different explanations when queried in two separate State Legislative Assembly sittings on the matter of three bridge projects being cancelled by the federal government.

“Allow me to give one example. When the member for Ba Kelalan was asked by the member for Krian in the recent State Legislative Assembly sitting on why the three bridge projects; namely Batang Lupar bridge, Igan bridge and Rambungan bridge, were cancelled by the federal government, his response was and I quote: ‘RM500 juta untuk Jambatan Batang Lupar (perkongsian kos 50:50 dengan Kerajaan Negeri); RM305 juta untuk Jambatan Igan dan RM100 juta untuk projek membina Jambatan Rambungan’ unquote (RM500 million for Batang Lupar bridge (50:50 shared cost with the state government); RM305 million for Igan bridge and RM100 million for the construction project of Rambungan bridge),” Masing said.

He added that Baru continued to say: ‘….keputusan kerajaan yang membatalkan ketiga-tiga projek berkenaan di mana ia berasaskan fakta bahawa projek-projek itu terletak di bawah bidang kuasa Kerajaan Negeri.

Dengan erti kata lain, ketiga-tiga jambatan tersebut bukanlah berstatus Jalan Persekutuan yang berada di bawah bidang kuasa langsung Menteri Kerja Raya’ (Ref: Parliament Hansard dated October 14, 2019, page 27-28) (….the government’s decision to cancel those three projects is based on the fact that those projects are under the state government’s jurisdiction.

In other words, those three bridges are not Federal Road status which is under the Works Ministry’s jurisdiction).

However, Masing noted that during the question and answer session on Nov 6, Baru gave a different reason to Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi with regards to the same three bridges:

“I quote part of his response: ‘….there is no money,’ unquote (DUN Hansard, November 6, 2019, page 11). Two different answers to the same question by the Minister of Works who is the member for Ba Kelalan.

“GPS leaders will never do such a thing!” Masing said, adding that GPS would continue to do their level best within their capacity and capability. We will not hide our weaknesses by not telling the truth,” Masing stressed.