MMEA detains boat loaded with gravel in Sarikei waters

SIBU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (APMM) has detained a boat loaded with gravel at about nine nautical miles south of Tanjong Jerijeh, Sarikei, at 4.54 yesterday afternoon.

Tanjung Manis Maritime Zone director Mohd Ariz Md Kassim said his officers were conducting their routine patrol when they detected the tugboat laden with the gravel plying in suspicious manner.

“Upon investigation, the boat owner failed to produce the Port Clearance pass for carrying the gravel and was suspected of committing an offence under the Customs Act 1967,” Mohd Ariz said in a press statement.

He said five crew members of the tugboat, including three foreign nationals, were also roped in to help facilitate the police investigation.

Mohd Ariz said the ministry would continue to conduct checks and intensify its patrol efforts in ensuring and preventing any unlawful activities from being conducted at the sea.

He said the boat was later escorted to the Tanjong Manis Terminal for further action.