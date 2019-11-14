PSEE exemption for handicapped to serve in public sector

KUALA LUMPUR: The handicapped group now no longer has to sit for the Public Service Entry Exam (PSEE) to become a civil servant, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law), Mohamed Hanipa Maidin yesterday.

According to him, the exemption was made after May as a government measure to encourage more participation by the handicapped in the public service sector and simultaneously realise the aspiration of involving one per cent of the group in the sector.

“A study found that, all these while many handicapped could not get work because they could not pass the examination (PSEE). So, we make a decision to exempt them and after this, I am confident, the one per cent target can be met,” he said.

He said this when answering to a question from Datuk Rosol Wahid (PH-Hulu Terengganu) at Dewan Rakyat who asked Prime Minister to state the government’s move to encourage the participations of the handicapped as government servants.

At the same time, the Public Service Commission (SPA) too had taken the measure to impose the minimum conditions to handicapped candidates based on the conditions of employment in the service schemes.

Mohamed Hanipa said statistics from the Public Service Department (JPA) showed that as of June 30, the number of the handicapped in the public service was 3,686 officers or 0.29 per cent.

“The recruitment management statistics under SPA showed that as of last June, 44 people or 0.49 per cent handicapped candidates were appointed to the public service from 8,924 permanent appointments,” he added. — Bernama