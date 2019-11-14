Sarawak govt to connect Lubok Antu schools with power supply

MIRI: The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government is set to connect several schools in the Lubok Antu parliamentary constituency with electricity supply.

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik revealed in the Dewan Rakyat recently that the proposal to connect SK Nanga Kesit to the power grid has been included by the Sarawak government with an allocation of RM100,340.

The state government would carry out the project through Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB).

Maszlee said SK Nanga Kumpang and SK Nanga Aup would also be connected to the power grid under the state government’s funding estimated at RM89,290 and RM89,870 respectively.

SK Nanga Empelam has also been included in the proposal for connection to the power grid under Sarawak government funding of RM71,670.

Maszlee said according to the ministry’s review, SK Merbong is also listed under the proposal for power grid connectivity under Sarawak government funding with an allocation of RM48,240.

SK Nanga Tebat has also been included in the proposal to connect to the power grid under Sarawak government funding estimated at RM69,550, he said.

Maszlee was replying to Lubok Antu member of parliament Jugah Muyang, who highlighted the problems related to utilities for schools in his constituency during his debate on Budget 2020 in the Dewan Rakyat recently.

The Education Minister also said SK Nanga Empelam would receive water supply by 2021 at an estimated cost of RM75,000; while SK Nanga Kumpang, SK Nanga Aup, SK Basi, and SK Ijok would receive water supply by 2022 at an estimated cost of RM60,000 each.

“We hope that the implementation of these projects will be carried out within the prescribed time, and when completed, will solve the problems we have been facing over the years,” Jugah said in a statement yesterday.

“With the availability of continuous source of clean water and electricity supply, infrastructure for school staff and students will be more convenient, comfortable, and conducive. The learning environment will also run smoother with the well-developed facilities and amenities.”