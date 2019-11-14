Sarawak should have own High Court Registry, Milton suggests

KUCHING: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth secretary-general Milton Foo has proposed that Sarawak should have its own High Court Registry to reflect the composition of Malaysia.

He reasoned that after all Sarawak has its own State Attorney General, its own Bar and State Police Commissioners.

“It is absurd that while we have three separate Bars in Malaysia, we only have two high court registries in the country. This is also in tandem with the motion passed by Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) which unanimously rejected the relocation of the principal Registry (of the High Court of Sabah and Sarawak) on 30 April 2019,” Foo insisted.

“We should have our own Chief Justice of Sarawak. Sabah will have its own,” he said in a press statement on the relocation of the High Court Registry from here to Kota Kinabalu effective tomorrow.

Foo said Article 121(1)(b) of the Federal Constitution and Courts of Judicature Act 1964 should be amended by the Parliament to establish a separate High Court of Sarawak to reflect the true spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“I hope the 18 Gabungan Parti Sarawak MPs will stand firm on this issue to table a motion in Parliament to amend the law in this regard.”

He said the three proposed High Court Registries should be of equal standing in the Federation of Malaysia.

“In all appeals, the quorum of judges must be of superior judges from the respective jurisdiction and any final appeal must have a quorum with at least half of the sitting judges coming from the component nation where the appeal originated from,” Foo said.

He also said all revenues collected by way of fines and court filing fees must be applied to the upkeep and maintenance of the buildings and premises in the respective High Courts.

Last night, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg revealed that the Sabah and Sarawak High Court Registry will Move from Kuching to Kota Kinabalu effective tomorrow.

He said he was informed during a meeting with senior officers of the judiciary on Tuesday that the location of the Registry woild be rotated between Kuching and Kota Kinabalu every 10 years.

Abang Johari pointed out that Gabungan Parti Sarawak did not agree with the relocation but the decision lies with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong who acted on the advice of the prime minister.

The Registry was opened in Kuching in 1965.