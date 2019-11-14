Sun bear rescued from longhouse in Betong (Video)

SFC personnel had to tranquilise the sun bear before it could be rescued and transported for rehabilitation. WARNING: Video may be distressing for some viewers.

KUCHING: A sun bear was rescued from a longhouse in Betong by the police together with the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) at around 5.30pm yesterday (Nov 13).

Marine Police Region Five commander ACP Shamsol Kassim in a statement today said the sun bear was kept as a pet by one of the longhouse residents.

“However, nobody admitted to be the owner of the bear during the operation,” said Shamsol, adding that no arrests were made as a result.

He added that the bear was seized under Section 48(1) of the Wildlife Protection Ordinance 1998 whereby killing, keeping, selling or buying the animal or its derivatives are prohibited by the law and if found guilty, the perpetrator can be jailed for one year and fined RM10,000.

The bear was later handed over to SFC for further action.

Meanwhile, two other sun bears were recently rescued by SFC, with the first at a housing estate in Demak Laut on Sept 25 and the second rescued from a farmhouse near Kampung Rasau, Serian on Sept 27.

Despite both owners having permits to keep the bear as pets, SFC revealed that they had violated certain terms and conditions of the permit.

Both bears were immediately sent to the Matang Wildlife Centre for medical examination and rehabilitation.

Those with information on similar illegal activities are urged to call SFC hotlines at 016-8565564/019-8859996 (Kuching), 019-8883561 (Sibu), 019-8223449/019-8332737 (Bintulu) and 019-8290994/018-9799778 (Miri).