The phenomenon where cockles lay on the beach becomes an attraction

MARANG: The appearance of thousands of cockles stranded on the beach at Pantai Rhu Dua, Rusila here attracted thousands of people to the beach here yesterday.

News on the appearance of the hairy cockle species since Tuesday afternoon became viral on the social media thus creating a frenzy as though a carnival was being held in the area.

A check by Bernama at the location revealed that members of the public came together with their family armed with various utensils such as pails, nets and spades to scoop the cockles which fetched high prices at the market.

A member of the public, Zukri Mamat, 57, from Kampung Sentul Patah, said he had cone with three sons to collect the cockles after the news appeared in the social website.

Zukri said the last time when the phenomenon occurred was four years ago during the monsoon period.

“I had come about 8 o’clock this morning to collect the cockles and had gathered about five kilograms altogether.

“But this afternoon the collection had dropped to about two kilograms only because of the rather big waves compared to this morning (yesterday),” he said when met at the beach late yesterday afternoon.

Another visitor, Ahmad Hariz Haikal Mohamad, 17, said he began to realise the presence of the cockles yesterday afternoon when walking around with friends after sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

He too grabbed the opportunity to collect the cockles and part of the cockles gathered were boiled for consumption while some were sold to neighbours for pocket money.

“The past two or three days we had big waves, maybe that was the reason many cockles came to the beach.

It is actually quite common during the monsoon season because last year thousands of clams had come to Pantai Kelulut.

“But according to the old sayings, if many sea creatures came to the beach it was a sign that there would be big floods in the area,” said the youth who stayed nearby.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Malaysian Civil Defence Forces (APM) Terengganu, Lt Col Che Adam A Rahman said the department had sent several personnel to monitor the situation and the safety of the public in the area. — Bernama