Uggah: Sarawak enjoys clean bill of health for 17 consecutive years

SARAWAK will continue to inculcate and instill good financial governance and discipline as an integral principle of the work culture in managing its finance.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said it was imperative for the state to strive and sustain the clean bill of health amidst efforts to pursue the state’s strategic development agenda. He said Sarawak has for the 17th consecutive year enjoyed a clean bill of health for its public account for financial year 2018.

“This is a testimony of Sarawak’s sound financial management and good governance. We will continue with such good practice in the future,” he said in his winding-up speech yesterday.

He added that good governance demands accountability, transparency, compliance and integrity.

Uggah also said that next year would be the transition between the final year of the 11th Malaysia Plan and setting the stage for the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“This will be a critical phase for us to craft our development agenda with a clear strategic direction to ensure an exclusive, balanced and sustainable development in the state for the next five years.”

Uggah added that the state’s sound financial position and stable socio-political environment have given Sarawak a competitive advantage and ability to tap into the capital market.

“Sarawak’s commendable investment credit rating of A3 and A by Moody’s and Standard and Poor’s, respectively as well as AAA by Rating Agency Malaysia have put the state in the radar of both domestic and international investment communities,” he said.

He said Sarawak would continue to focus on developing the state and creating wealth for the wellbeing of the people.

However, he said it would be impossible to to do so if the people were disunited, had communal conflicts and hatred.

“Therefore, it is paramount that unity and social cohesion among the people be maintained and strengthened as Sarawak has been well-known as a model of unity,” he added.

He urged all Sarawakians to unequivocally oppose and reject those who chose to divide the people.