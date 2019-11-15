Amex named Kincentric ‘Best Employer 2019’ in Malaysia for ninth time

KUCHING: American Express (Amex) has been recognised as a Best Employer in Malaysia by Kincentric (formerly known as AON) for the ninth time. The company also received a special recognition award for Commitment to Agility.

“American Express takes great pride in fostering an open and inclusive environment with a people-first mindset. In a diverse workforce, we take a more personalised approach, catering to the growth of everyone’s career development and learning opportunities,” said Ryan Lai, general manager of American Express Malaysia, in a press statement.

“Winning a Best Employer award for the 9th time affirms that we are on the right path to creating the best experience for our team.”

Millennials make up 90 per cent of the workforce for Amex in Malaysia. As a result, the organisation has designed many initiatives to help develop tomorrow’s leaders, while fostering better engagement for all employees.

“In addition, employees are provided with the support and trust needed to thrive not only in their careers but also in their personal lives.

Some initiatives Amex have implemented include employee-led networks that build engagement and teamwork. These include programs that encourage healthy living, support corporate social responsibility efforts, and a network to promote the development of women in the workplace.

Employees can also participate in various company-funded programs such as fitness classes, health assessments, flu vaccinations and mindfulness programmes, designed to improve their well-being beyond the workplace.