Celcom launches VDP to support, develop local digital ecosystem

KUALA LUMPUR: Celcom Axiata Bhd (Celcom) launched its Vendor Development Programme (VDP) 2.0 recently.

In its continuous commitment to support and develop local vendors within the digital ecosystem, VDP aims at further enhancing the capabilities and competitiveness ecosystem of its vendors to meet the future opportunities and challenges of the fourth industrial revolution (IR4.0).

Launched by Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development Datuk Wira Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli, during the Vendor Innovation Partnership Programme 2019, Celcom’s VDP 2.0 is also aligned with one the six thrusts within the Government’s National Entrepreneurship Policy 2030 (DKN2030) – which aims to promote economic growth through innovation.

This is also part of a long-term strategy designed to set the direction of national entrepreneurship development in making Malaysia an entrepreneurial nation by 2030.

According to Celcom chief executive officer Idham Nawawi, the revamped programme by Celcom is crucial, especially with the current economic landscape development and vast development of digitalisation within multiple industries in Malaysia.

“VDP 2.0 will pave the way for us to advance our vendors into becoming champions at national, regional and international level by making them to be more competitive and further strengthening their capabilities towards IR4.0. This will further develop their readiness to participate in a larger market and upscale their businesses.

“As Malaysia’s economic landscape is still majorly driven by SMEs, we hope that this initiative will further create immense possibilities for the nation’s economic growth, such as the creation of high-skilled talents in the job market and innovation of products and services,” he added.

Celcom’s VDP 2.0 Framework encompasses an enhanced criteria of vendor selection which emphasizes on Shared Prosperity and Inclusivity, including a graduation programme for existing vendors to implement a multi-tier approach and to focus on Celcom’s business ecosystem comprising of network, IoT, digital services and content.