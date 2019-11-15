Court sets Jan 31 to hear Najib and family’s notices to inspect seized items

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here has fixed Jan 31 next year to hear the notices of motion of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and their daughter Nooryana Najwa Mohd Najib to inspect and obtain particulars on properties seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in connection with the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan set the date during case management today, where the prosecution was represented by Deputy Public Prosecutor Fatnin Yusof. Counsel Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee represented Najib while Azamuddin Abd Aziz and Hasmadi Hussin acted for Rosmah and Nooryana Najwa.

The court ordered the applicants (Najib, Rosmah and Nooryana Najwa) to file in their supplementary affidavits on or before Nov 28 and their arguments by Dec 12.

On Oct 14, the prosecution agreed to provide picture copies of the 315 bags of various brands and cash in various currencies that were seized by the MACC from Najib and his family.

On July 18, Najib, 66, had filed a notice of motion to inspect and obtain particulars on the said assets.

In the notice of motion, Najib is seeking for the respondent to provide or supply colour pictures of the items, as well as their detailed descriptions, such as the label, symbol, gift card, package and box of the movable properties that were seized on May 17 last year.

The former premier had filed the application on the grounds that parts of the boxes, handbags and containers that were seized had been removed from its original wrappings, and this has caused confusion in their identification process.

Rosmah, 68, and Nooryana Najwa, 31, meanwhile, are seeking permission to physically inspect the items.

Among the items mentioned in both the notices are 315 handbags of various brands, 14 watches and 27 pairs of shoes of various brands, as well as cash in various currencies, including RM537,000, Pound Sterling 2,700, Sri Lanka Rupee 2,870,000, RM187,750 in old Ringgit Malaysia notes and 320,500 Pound Sterling.

Last May 30, the High Court allowed the prosecution to gazette a notice to any third party with interests on the assets seized from the former prime minister, his family, 13 others and several companies. The assets include hundreds of bags of various brands, cash in various currencies, watches and 27 cars.

The court allowed the prosecution’s application under Section 56 and 61(2) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Upon publication of the notice, any third party who claims to have any interest in the property will be required to appear before the court, or through their lawyer, on a specified date to show cause as to why the property should not be forfeited. –

Bernama