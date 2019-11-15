Diabetes on the rise in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Diabetes cases in Sabah have been steadily on the rise since 2011.

An estimated 165,000 adults above 18 years old, or 9.2 per cent of the population, suffered from diabetes in 2011. This figure increased to 252,000 or 14 per cent of the population in 2015.

Of this figure, 5.6 per cent constituted those with known diabetes in 2015 while 8.3 per cent were undiagnosed diabetes in the same year.

Regular health screenings are important for early detection and even prevention of this chronic disease, said Minister of Health and People’s Wellbeing Datuk Poon Ming Fung @ Frankie.

Family members should adopt a healthy lifestyle, especially those with diabetes patients or members at risk of developing the disease.

“Diabetes screenings can be done at all government or private clinics. Screening is important because many Type 2 diabetes cases are actually preventable with a healthy lifestyle,” he said this at the opening of the State-level World Diabetes Day 2019 celebration. His speech was delivered by Sabah Health Department director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi.

Lowering risk of diabetes is a family effort, said Poon, especially since diabetes patients need support from those closest to them.

When family members practise healthy eating habits and exercise routinely, it would motivate patients to maintain that lifestyle as well.

For patients, Poon reminded that accurate health information should be obtained from legitimate sources such as healthcare personnel at clinics and hospitals.

“In addition, patients need to routinely take their medicine as prescribed by medical officers. Family members should also encourage patients to do complication screenings at least once a year,” he said.