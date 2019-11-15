Digitalisation the way forward for Pos Malaysia – Group CEO

PUTRAJAYA: Pos Malaysia Bhd plans to invest over RM300 million in the next few years to boost its parcels processing capacity, said group chief executive officer Syed Md Najib Syed Md Noor.

He said digitalisation and service improvements are the way forward for Pos Malaysia, adding that digitalisation will increase its efficiency and bring down the cost of service delivery.

“At the moment our processing capacity stands at more than 500,000 parcels per day and we aim to achieve one million parcels a day at the peak,” he told reporters after the E-commerce Delivery Awards 2019, last night.

Syed Md Najib added that Pos Malaysia was able to manage close to one million parcels during the recent 11.11 sale.

The annual E-commerce Delivery Awards is organised by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to recognise individuals and companies in the courier industry for their performance in the areas of innovation, corporate social responsibility, customer service and delivery performance.

The event was also attended by Communications and Multimedia Ministry secretary-general, Datuk Suriani Ahmad and MCMC chairman Al-Ishsal Ishak.

At the event, Pos Malaysia won the Road Safety Excellence Award in the Best Van Driver and Best Male Driver categories, as well as the Best Industry Worker and Best Performance Improvement awards.

City-Link Express Sdn Bhd staff Syed Hassan Syed Gafur, 75 was named as the Best Industry Worker for his 25 years service in the courier industry. – Bernama