Ex MPOB officer gets 18 months, RM430,000 fine for false claims

MIRI: A former Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) officer was yesterday sentenced to 18 months in jail and fined RM430,000 in default 65 months in jail after he pleaded guilty to 19 charges of making false claim amounting to RM86,000.

Judge Nixon Kennedy Kumbong convicted Leman Sumong, 42, from Taman Jelita here under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which is punishable under Section 24 of the same Act.

The Section provides for up to 20 years in jail and a fine five times the bribe or claim amount, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction of each charge.

Leman intentionally misled his employer MPOB in Bangi, Selangor by certifying 19 ‘Pemeriksaan-Pengesahan Penyediaan Kawasan dan Siap Tanam, Skim Tanam Baru Sawit Pekebun Kecil’ forms under the names of 19 different individuals from Rumah Abok Jabu, Long Teru, Tinjar, which contained false particulars for the purpose of making false claims.

All the offences were committed between July 1, 2013 and July 10, 2014 at the MPOB Miri office.

MACC Sarawak Senior Supt Ikhwan Mohd Ibrahim prosecuted the case while Leman was not represented.