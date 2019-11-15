Hektar REIT wins ‘Highest Return on Equity Over Three Years Award’

KUCHING: Hektar Asset Management is proud to announce that Hektar Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) has been honoured with an exceptional award at The Edge Malaysia Centurion Club 2019 Awards.

The Edge Media Group, together with banking outfit CIMB Group Holdings is jointly supporting this exclusive initiative.

“The objective of The Edge Malaysia Centurion Club Corporate Awards is to discover, celebrate and give recognition to the country’s best mid-cap companies that matched the multibillion-ringgit conglomerates in terms of performance,” said Datuk Ho Kay Tat, publisher and group CEO of The Edge Media Group.

A total of 34 awards were presented to 25 companies across 12 different sectors. Hektar REIT has won an award for the “Highest Return on Equity over Three Years” under the REIT category. The prestigious award ceremony and gala dinner took place at W Hotel Kuala Lumpur with Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng as the guest of honour.

“We are deeply honoured to be part of this and to be given such recognition among the other candidates and winners. To win “Highest Return on Equity Over Three Years” under the REIT category is a huge achievement.

“This award is a testament to Hektar’s steady growth over the years, our commitment to our unitholders and the hard work put in by our dedicated employees. Despite the challenging market we have seen in recent years, we have kept pushing our boundaries to ensure that we deliver value to our stakeholders.

“We would also like to thank our unitholders for putting their trust in us, we will continue and strive to do better,” said Datuk Hisham Othman, executive director and chief executive officer of Hektar Asset Management Sdn Bhd, the asset manager for Hektar REIT.

Hisham explained that the continual efforts in market research, active cost management strategies and operational efficiency reviews, constant communication with the customers are key to generating and maintaining the profitability of each property.

To be a member of the The Edge Malaysia Centurion Club, an organisation must have a market capitalisation of above RM100 million but below RM1 billion. Financial data used by The Edge to determine the member companies of The Edge Malaysia Centurion Club and winners for the awards is provided by Asia Analytica Data Sdn Bhd (formerly known as The Edge Markets Sdn Bhd).

Following a stringent and transparent assessment, the results were audited by Deloitte Malaysia. The Edge Malaysia Centurion Club now has 423 members with a collective market capitalisation of RM133.3 billion as at March 29.

The award is the latest in a series of awards won by Hektar REIT, including the Asean Energy Awards 2019, the National Energy Awards 2019 (both Energy Efficient Building – Retrofitted Building categories) and the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards 2019 (Green Initiative Award).

Hektar REIT’s property manager, Hektar Property Services was honoured at the CSR Malaysia Awards 2019 (Company of the Year Award – Property Management Category).