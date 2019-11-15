Huazong: School board should be part of jawi lesson decision-making

KOTA KINABALU: The Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (Huazong) has urged the Education Ministry to expedite the meeting with key Chinese organisations in the country, to resolve the Chinese community’s fervent demand for the inclusion of the school board in the decision-making process for the implementation of jawi writing lesson for the vernacular schools.

Urging this was its president Tan Sri TC Goh, stressing that this is only appropriate in view of the the implementation of jawi writing lesson, for the primary four vernacular school students, starting next year, is fast approaching.

Goh who is also the president of the Federation of Chinese Associations of Sabah (FCAS), urged this while speaking at the triple celebrations of the Che Sui Khor Moral Uplifting Society (Che Sui Khor), at the Wisma Hakka Banquet Hall here, on Tuesday.

Also present were Che Sui Khor president, Tai Yin Kong, and Temenggong Kueh Aik Senh, deputy president of the Federation of Moral Uplifting Associations Malaysia, besides representatives from more than 50 Moral Uplifting associations in the country and abroad.

Noting that Dong Jiao Zong had in last month written to Deputy Education Mimister Teo Nie Ching asking her to expedite the meeting to discuss the implementation of jawi writing session for the vernacular schools, Goh hoped this can be done without any further delay.

Both Jiao Zong (United Chinese School Teachers’ Association) and Dong Zong (United Chinese School Committees’ Association) are collectively known as Dong Jiao Zong.

“In the recent joint meeting, Huazong and Dong Jiao Zong, as well as the various key Chinese organisations, had all agreed to demand the Ministry of Education to include the school board of directors in the decision-making process, so as to show respect and recognition of the position and important role of the school board, which was set up under Article 53 of the Education Act 1996 (amendment), in overseeing the school’s affairs and development,” he said.

Goh acknowledged that the Ministry of Education’s declaration in the Year Four Bahasa Melayu’s Standard Curriculum and Assessment Document (DSKP) that, the learning of jawi calligraphy is not to be tested and assessed, and it must be consented by the Parents and Teachers Association (PTA), and the parents and the pupils, has raised much concern of the Chinese community, as they thought that the school board too should be rightfully included in the decision-making process.

“However, the Public Consent Inquiry announced by the Ministry of Education on the 16th of last month failed to mention the Chinese community’s demand for the inclusion of the school board in the decision-making process.

“With the implementation of the jawi calligraphy lesson next year fast approaching, we hope the Ministry of Education could expedite the meeting with the various key organisations to better clarify and resolve this matter,” he urged.

He reiterated that, all these years, the board of directors of the Chinese primary schools had been playing a significant role in the management and development of the schools, besides keeping the government informed about the issues facing the schools, and Chinese education as a whole, hence their role must not be ignored.

“We are not opposing the Education Ministry’s approach of getting the PTA, the pupils and their parents to decide whether pupils will learn jawi writing in the Bahasa Melayu subject from next year. But, we are of the opinion that the school board which plays an important role in the affairs and development of the school, too should be part of the decision-making.

Furthermore, many of the Chinese primary school boards also comprised of PTA and alumni members,” he explained.

He further noted that in certain parts of the country, East Malaysia in particular, some Chinese primary schools do not have PTA except for the school board. Hence, the role of the school board has become even more important and indispensable in such a situation.