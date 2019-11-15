JKR to carry out mega projects worth RM50 billion by 2030

KUCHING: The Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) will be delivering a total of RM50 billion worth of mega projects by 2030 and beyond.

Currently, JKR is managing development projects valued at RM43.488 billion (including the Pan Borneo Highway project) in total from the 11th Malaysia Plan, and extended into the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“Those projects are estimated to be worth more than RM50 billion, as well as many other development projects that are to be delivered by JKR in the years beyond 2030,” said State JKR director Datu Zuraimi Sabki when welcoming VIPs, invited guests and staff at the 21st Divisional Engineers Conference 2019 dinner at a leading hotel here last night.

He was referring to Pan Borneo Highway project, the Coastal Road and Second Trunk Road projects and the Border Security Road Network Programme in which JKR Sarawak will face far greater challenges than before.

JKR has completed 968 development projects with a value of more than RM18 billion, at an average of RM1.8 billion annually, he said.

“That is almost double before the transformation,” he stressed.

Zuraimi also paid tribute to the contributions of the District Engineers (DE), and went on to detail Sarawak JKR achievements and successes, which include the JKR Digitalisation programme.

JKR Digitalisation started on Jan 31 this year, being the first department in Sarawak to successfully organise JKR Assembly Day with 1,655 participants from its headquarters, divisional and regional offices simultaneously online.

“It was quite an experience for many of us to feel that everyone of us belongs to one big family in JKR. Today, technology has evolved and has matured enough for the DEs to adopt the Digital Development Plan concept on JKR’s own Engineering Study Portal,” he said.

He revealed that it was a powerful intranet platform for the DEs to be engaged in data-based engineering approach during a project’s initiation stage, he pointed out.

The data driven tools are made available to the divisional office for the purpose of making accurate initial development project proposals, capitalising on comprehensive engineering geographic information systems’ big-data and enhanced with 3D modelling capabilities.

The system was developed in-house.

Among those present at the dinner were Assistant Minister for Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development Sarawak Datuk Julaihi Narawi, who represented Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Masing, Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development Datuk Safri Zainuddin and organising chairman, Serian DE Christopher George.