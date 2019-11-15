Jobless man charged with murdering his mother

KUANTAN: A jobless man was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering his invalid mother at their family home here last Tuesday.

Mohd Ridzuan Mustafa, 38, nodded his head to indicate that he understood the murder charge read to him in front of Magistrate Nordiana Abd Aziz.

No plea was recorded.

Mohd Ridzuan is accused of killing Sefiah Hamid, 62, on Nov 12 between 8.40am and 10.40am, at a house in Taman Kampung Padang here.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Nasrul Hadi appeared for the prosecution while Mohd Ridzuan was not represented.

Nordiana ordered the accused to be sent for psychiatric evaluation at Hospital Permai in Johor and fixed Dec 17 for mention pending the evaluation report.

On Tuesday, the media reported that a mentally deranged man had allegedly stabbed his mother’s neck that led to her death, before pushing the body out of the house on a wheelchair after the incident.

The suspect was said to have pushed the wheelchair for about 50 metres before he was spotted with the body by a group of residents having breakfast a nearby coffee shop. – Bernama