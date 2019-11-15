KKB to see huge contribution from steel fabrication segment

KUCHING: KKB Engineering Bhd’s (KKB) steel fabrication segment is expected to make a major contribution to the group’s performance towards the end of the year, analysts observed.

They also note that the group’s overall income is expected to remain visible for the next three years.

The research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) recapped that KKB’s revenue in steel fabrication was reported 81.4 per cent y-o-y higher at RM72 million, derived from EPCIC of Wellhead Platforms for D18 Phase 2 and four other oil and gas (O&G) related fabrication works.

“Accordingly, we anticipated huge contribution from this segment towards the year end, as some of the works already approaching completion,” MIDF Research said.

“We understand that KKB’s Ocean Might has been actively bidding for new contracts as it continues to strengthen its income base.

“Positively, Ocean Might is well recognised, an advantage which will support its long-term growth.”

On KKB’s income, MIDF Research highlighted that as at end September, the group’s unbilled job was RM0.7 billion in value with visibility until the first half of 2022 (1H22).

The research arm further highlighted that for the O&G segment, it made up the largest size in tender book at around RM355 million.

“Going by our understanding, any awards from this segment would likely materialise in 1H20.”

MIDF Research also noted that potential jobs for water supply as well as pipe manufacturing remain attractive with KKB already bidding for jobs worth RM156 million.

“Accordingly, jobs from the aforesaid segment are expected to be awarded in 1H20 as well.”

MIDF Research has thus imputed higher progress assumption for construction and steel fabrication works, taking into account the faster completion rate in the third quarter of financial year 2019 (3QFY19).

“It forms significant component in our FY19 forecasts, which warrants us to raise our earnings estimate by 43.5 per cent.”

However, the research arm maintained its FY20 numbers as its assumption for job replenishment remains unchanged.

MIDF Research’s normalised profit after tax and non controlling interest (PATANCI) for FY19F and FY20F are now at RM25.1 million and RM18.6 million, respectively.