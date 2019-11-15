Lina Soo let down by Violet’s failure to face JC Fong

KUCHING: State Legal Counsel Dato Sri JC Fong wasn’t the only one disappointed that Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong failed to turn up for their showdown at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) building today.

Pointing out that she was a voter in the DAP rep’s constituency, State Reform Party Sarawak president, Lina Soo told reporters that she was disappointed too after waiting half an hour before the appointed time at 3pm.

“I am disappointed. I was prepared to accompany her to lodge a report to the police and MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) on her allegations. I support Violet if her allegations are true,” she said.

Soo was among a handful of non-media personnel who was at the DUN cafeteria for the highly anticipated meeting between Fong and Yong.

Fong had challenged Yong to repeat allegations she had made against him during the DUN sitting last week, without the immunity accorded to her as a member of the august House.