Motorcyclist injured in accident

LAHAD DATU: A motorcyclist was injured in a road accident with a Toyota Avanza at the MPOB junction along Jalan Tengah Nipah yesterday.

The 32-year-old victim from Felda Sahabat 5, Desa Kencana sustained injuries on his mouth and left thigh while his machine was severely damaged in the incident which occurred about 7.30 am.

According to an eyewitness, the motorcyclist came from the Felda area and was overtaking vehicles when he crashed into the Toyota Avanza in the same direction which was entering the MPOB junction.

The eyewitness whose car was behind the Toyota Avanza, said the victim and his motorcycle were thrown into the ditch due to the impact of the crash.

They immediately assisted the victim and informed the Fire and Rescue Department as well as ambulance.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment while the Toyota Avanza driver was unhurt.