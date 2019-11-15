Sarawak PKR scraps state convention amid call to avert party crisis

KUCHING: Sarawak Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) leadership council (MPN) has called off the upcoming state convention in protest of the move to stop party deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali from officiating at the PKR Youth (AMK) National Convention.

In a joint statement issued today, the state MPN said they were dismayed and disturbed that Azmin’s invitation to officiate at the youth convention was rescinded by the AMK National wing leader and all the AMK state chiefs unilaterally.

“MPN Sarawak calls on Keadilan’s top leadership to avert a party crisis immediately. Until and unless it is resolved satisfactorily and democratic principles are restored and honoured within the party, the Keadilan Sarawak Convention slated for the 23rd of November in Miri, Sarawak is cancelled,” said the statement.

It was signed by MPN Sarawak’s chairman Baru Bian, deputy chairman Baharuddin Mokhsen, vice chairman I Willie Mongin, vice chairman II Nicholas Bawin Anggat, vice chairman III Voon Shiak Ni and vice chairman V Nurhanim Mokhsen.

PKR national vice president Ali Biju and PKR Sarawak election director See Chee How also signed the statement.

The AMK convention is set to be held in Melaka early next month.

The statement pointed out that it has been a longstanding tradition and convention of all political parties worldwide to have the Deputy President officiate the conventions of the various wings of the parties and PKR has followed in this tradition since its inception.

“This tradition has been summarily discarded despite more than two thirds majority of elected AMK National office bearers signing on their unequivocal support for the Deputy President to officiate their convention.

“This unilateral decision by a handful of leaders to rescind the invitation shows no respect for the voice of Keadilan (PKR) members represented by elected office bearers. Democracy within the party is now under serious threat and is being blatantly disregarded.

“Where is the principle of ‘one member one vote’? If left unchecked, disregarding this will make Keadilan’s democratic principles an embarrassing farce,” they said.

The statement added MPN Sarawak cannot and would not condone such an attack on the democratic principles which the party stands for and on which it was founded.

“As responsible leaders, this crisis must be arrested now before it leads to the total fragmentation of the party which we have struggled to put together in the name of democracy and justice,” they said.