Store keeper fined RM50,000 for excise duty evasion

SIBU: A store keeper was fined RM50,000 in default six months’ jail by a magistrate’s court yesterday after he pleaded guilty to excise duty evasion.

Wong Chee Ming, 37, who was charged under Section 74(1)(ii) Excise Act 1976 was released after paying the fine.

The section provides for a fine of not less than 10 times the amount of excise duty or RM50,000 whichever is the lesser and not more than 20 times the amount of the excise duty or RM100,000, whichever is the greater, or jail for a term not exceeding three years or both upon conviction.

According to the charge sheet, Wong was found in possession of 6,250 cartons of cigarettes of various brands and 1,340 boxes of beer of various brands without duty at a store in Ding Lik Kong Lane 10, here about 8.30am on Aug 5. The items were worth RM1,035,280.70.

Based on facts of the case, a team of marine police led by ASP Muhammad Sallam Spawi raided a store in Ding Lik Kong Lane 10 during Ops Landai.

Upon inspection, they found 6,250 cartons of cigarettes and 1,340 boxes of beers of various brands without duty.

Three men were arrested to assist in the investigation.

Investigation found out that Wong used the store to keep the goods requested by his clients.