Tamparuli school wins Toyota Eco Youth Programme

KOTA KINABALU: The 19th Edition of Toyota Eco Youth (TEY) Programme concluded yesterday with SMK Tamparuli from Sabah becoming the champion, beating 11 other secondary school from around the country.

The champion school who presented their project entitled ‘Green Technology – Pisang Magnet & Buah Ozon” brought back RM10,000 prize money.

Ernest Kelly Subin, the teacher who guided the students throughout the project, was selected as the Most Supportive Teacher. He received a RM500 voucher.

The second place went to SMK Toh Muda Abdul Aziz, Perak which received RM7,000; third – SRI KDU Secondary School, Selangor (RM5,000); fourth – SMK Tunku Kurshiah, Negeri Sembilan (RM3,000); and fifth – SMK Yong Peng, Johor (RM2,000).

SMK Yong Peng, Johor won in the Best Video category and received RM1,000.

In its 19th edition this year, TEY carries the theme ‘Be the Superhero to Save the World’. It incorporates elements from the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050, a global initiative by Toyota Motor Corporation which aimed at going beyond zero environmental impact.

The programme, one of UMWT’s annual Corporate Social Responsibility activities was jointly organized with the Malaysian Ministry of Education, aims to cultivate environmental awareness and instil good environmental habit in young Malaysians as they are the future caretaker of the environment.