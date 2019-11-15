Three to embark on All-Women Expedition to Antartica

SHAH ALAM: Three ‘ice queens’ are ready to embark on the ‘All-Women Expedition to Antartica’ (Aweta) from Dec 18 to Jan 3.

They are Malaysian Army Corporal Siti Jumaidah Bensali, 34; Administrative and Diplomatic Officer at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Salehah Abu Nor, 33; and pharmacist Nurul Atiqah Tamarun, 31.

National woman explorer and Aweta mentor, Dr Sharifah Mazlina Syed Abdul Kadir, said the three proteges were selected after they had successfully completed various mental and physical tests, defeating 1,000 other participants since applications were opened in 2017.

“The selection is based on quality, and they meet the standards we want as proteges. Previously, we wanted to bring five ice queens, but after having various mental and physical tests, only three really met our criteria.

“These three women fulfill the five essential elements that we define as mental, emotional, physical, social and spiritual strength, since pure physical strength is not the true measure,” she told a media conference here today.

According to Sharifah Mazlina, the expedition will see the three participants ski the last degree to the South pole (from 89°S to 90°S) which is about 110 km. – Bernama