Two locals, one foreigner charged with possession of Borneo elephant tusks

TAWAU: Two locals and an Indonesian man pleaded not guilty to possessing or abetting to possession of two Borneo elephant tusks at the Sessions Court here today.

Accused Paranchoi bin Nordin, 59, Abdullah bin Simin, 68, and Martin bin Alok, 44, were charged under Section 41 (1) of the Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997 and could be sentenced under Section 41 (1) (a) of the same Enactment and read with Section 34 of the Penal Code for commiting the crime on Oct 2, 2019 at about 12.20am, 12.30am and 12.30pm at Felda Umas 4 and Kampung Felda Umas, Kalabakan.

No bail was given as the three accused are serving time in prison for possession of firearms and immigration offenses.

Judge Awang Kerisnada Awang Mahmud fixed Dec 16 for remention.