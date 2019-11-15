Unemployed man gets 37 years’ jail for rape

SIBU: An unemployed man was sentenced to a total of 37 years’ jail and two strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here yesterday after he was found guilty of seven counts of rape.

The accused, Mohamad Iswandi Majuli, 29, however only has to serve six years’ jail as all the sentences are to run concurrently with effect from yesterday.

Iswandi faced seven charges under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code which carries a maximum 20 years’ jail and also liable to whipping upon conviction.

He raped a 15-year-old girl between Sept 24 and 28, 2018.

According to the first and second charge, he raped the girl about 8.30pm and about 10.40pm on Sept 24 respectively at a flat in Sibu Jaya.

For the third to fifth charge, he committed the same offence on the same victim and at the same place at 9.10pm on Sept 25; 10.15pm on Sept 26, and at 11.30pm Sept 27, 2018 respectively

For the sixth and seventh charge, Iswandi committed the same offence at 8.10am, and 7.30pm on Sept 28, 2018 respectively.

For the first to fifth charge, he was sentenced to five years’ jail each.

For the sixth and seventh charge, he was sentenced to six years’ jail and one stroke of the cane each.

In his mitigation, Iswandi pleaded for leniency, saying he has four children to take care of. He said he had divorced his wife.

Six prosecution witnesses and two defence witnesses were called to testify.